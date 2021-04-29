OWNDATA Price Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $74.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00077418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

