Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.76

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.76 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

