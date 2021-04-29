PACCAR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,138 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 935% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in PACCAR by 30.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PACCAR by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

