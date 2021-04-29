Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 6,600 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

