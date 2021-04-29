PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

