Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $469.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $360.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $190.55 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

