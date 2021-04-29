Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

