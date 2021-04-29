Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Cut by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

PH stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

