ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Tops $177.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $177.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,222.04 or 0.99966334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00215130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001867 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

