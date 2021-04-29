Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 60,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

