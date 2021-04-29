Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FBNC stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.