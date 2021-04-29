Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

