Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,545 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

