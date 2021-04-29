Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

