Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $729.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.16 million and the highest is $768.00 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.06. 5,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $97.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

