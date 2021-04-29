Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 2,630,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

