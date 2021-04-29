Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the March 31st total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,278. The firm has a market cap of $593.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.