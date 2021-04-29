Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart Buys 800 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,208.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

