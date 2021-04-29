PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

