Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

