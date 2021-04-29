Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.