PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $43.93 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

