Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PAIC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petra Acquisition stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

