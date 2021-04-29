P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in P&F Industries were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,324 shares of company stock valued at $838,416. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.