Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 525,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.