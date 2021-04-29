Phala.Network (PHA) Achieves Market Cap of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

