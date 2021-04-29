Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAHC stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $982.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Earnings History for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

