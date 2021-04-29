Phore Trading Down 4.3% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $14,611.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01207968 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,897,505 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.