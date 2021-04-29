PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $2,151.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00011530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.