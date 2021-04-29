PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $2,151.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00011530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
