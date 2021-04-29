Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Down 4.9%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 4,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

