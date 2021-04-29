Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.55 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.