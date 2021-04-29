Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,204. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.