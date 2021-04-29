Pinnacle West Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

