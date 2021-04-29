Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.