Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 381,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.97 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 101.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

