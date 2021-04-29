Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit