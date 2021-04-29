Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

