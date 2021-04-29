Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of FCCO opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit