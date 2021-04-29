Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of FCCO opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.