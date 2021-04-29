Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$19.88 and a 1-year high of C$43.97.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit