Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

