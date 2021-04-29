Piper Sandler Weighs in on Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

