Piper Sandler Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of 208.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.