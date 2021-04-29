Piper Sandler Weighs in on FedNat Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for FedNat in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. FedNat has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.