PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of PJT Partners worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,980,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.50 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

