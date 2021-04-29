Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

