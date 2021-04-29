Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001835 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $752,196.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

