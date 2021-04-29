Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Playtech has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.