Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $102.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

