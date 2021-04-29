Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $102.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27.
In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
