Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira Buys 1,300 Shares

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,564.44 ($20.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. Polymetal International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,491.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,618.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,957 ($25.57).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

