Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

