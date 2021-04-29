POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.00

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 111614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get POSCO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in POSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.